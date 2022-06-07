Indian steel production up 15% in May, consumption rises 20%

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:12:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel production in May this year has been provisionally estimated at 9.73 million mt, up 15 percent year on year, while consumption was estimated at 9.45 million mt, up 20 percent year on year, according to the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

Cumulative finished steel consumption during the April-May period this year has been put at 18.5 million mt, up 10 percent year on year. Indian steel exports in the same period have been provisionally put at 1.49 million mt , down 32 percent year on year.