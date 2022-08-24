﻿
English
Indian steel industry need to cut carbon emission by 40% over next 8 years

Wednesday, August 24
       

India’s domestic steel producers need to cut down carbon emission levels by 30-40 percent over the next 8 years and pursue alternative scrap based steel-making, federal minister of steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, August 24.

He said that carbon emission of Indian steel producers were at 2.55 mt for every mt of steel output higher than global average of 1.85 mt for every mt of steel produced.

“I think it is about time that we commit ourselves to reducing our carbon footprint, our carbon emission by 30-40 percent,” he said.

“Towards this end the country needs to  formulate strategy towards reaching the target, based on three principles – carbon minimisation, carbon avoidance and the third, carbon capture and utilisation, which calls for new technology. Instead of coking coal, green energy can also be used for steelmaking,” the minister said.


