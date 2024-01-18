﻿
English
Indian government rejects proposal of NMDC Limited to export iron ore to China 

Thursday, 18 January 2024 12:10:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has rejected a proposal submitted by state-run miner NMDC Limited to export iron ore to China, government sources said on Thursday, January 18. 

The sources said that NMDC Limited has been asked to serve the domestic market adequately and not focus on exports of the critical raw material for steelmaking

China accounts for around 80 percent of all iron ore exported from India

NMDC Limited, however, continues to export iron ore to Japan and South Korea under long-term supply agreements signed on a government-to-government bilateral basis. 


