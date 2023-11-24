﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government launches “Made in India’ labelling program for steel products

Friday, 24 November 2023 15:28:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has rolled out an initiative under which domestic steel producers will add 'Made in India' labels to their products to promote locally-made goods at the global level, a government statement said on Friday, November 24.

In the first phase, all integrated steel producers (ISPs) have been included under the initiative to introduce branding and labelling of 'Made-in-India' steel products in the global market, the statement said.

In the second phase, secondary mills will be included in the program, it said.

Apart from making Indian steel products more attractive to buyers, this will also ensure the standardized quality of goods, it said.

The ISPs-QCI (Quality Council of India) portal Application Programming Interface (API) integration has also been completed for label and QR code authentication, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s national stainless steel policy likely to be unveiled in early 2024

24 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices continue to rise, some buyer fatigue emerges

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices mainly stable, more sales reported in EU

23 Nov | Flats and Slab

RHI Magnesita India to invest $40 million to augment refractory and allied capacities

23 Nov | Steel News

India to finalize efficient logistics plan to reduce steel mills’ costs

23 Nov | Steel News

Import containerized scrap price in India relatively stable, buyers stay away except for one bulk deal  

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mills keep HRC export prices at high levels, main focus still on Europe

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar prices show mixed trend amid uncertain outlook with negative bias   

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s Electrosteel Castings to shut down blast furnace for maintenance

21 Nov | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade prices rise, scarce trade causes short-term uncertainty

20 Nov | Flats and Slab