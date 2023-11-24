Indian government launches “Made in India’ labelling program for steel products

Friday, 24 November 2023 15:28:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has rolled out an initiative under which domestic steel producers will add 'Made in India' labels to their products to promote locally-made goods at the global level, a government statement said on Friday, November 24.

In the first phase, all integrated steel producers (ISPs) have been included under the initiative to introduce branding and labelling of 'Made-in-India' steel products in the global market, the statement said.

In the second phase, secondary mills will be included in the program, it said.

Apart from making Indian steel products more attractive to buyers, this will also ensure the standardized quality of goods, it said.

The ISPs-QCI (Quality Council of India) portal Application Programming Interface (API) integration has also been completed for label and QR code authentication, the statement said.