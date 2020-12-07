﻿
Indian coking coal imports down in Apr-Nov, rate of decline eases

Monday, 07 December 2020 16:25:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports of the country in the April- November period this year totaled 31.519 million mt, down 14.71 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to the data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA). The decrease was less steep compared to the year-on-year decline of 21.38 percent recorded in the April-October period this year. Coking coal imports in November alone came to 5.439 million mt.

The IPA data showed that all iron ore freight traffic through major Indian ports, inclusive of iron ore lumps, fines and pellets, was recorded at 44.487 million mt in the April-November period this year, up 31 percent year on year.


