India-based NMDC’s iron ore production up 2.3 percent in December

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 3.95 million mt for December 2021, a marginal rise of 2.3 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing of the company.

The company said that iron ore production during the April-December 2021 period was recorded at 28.32 million mt, up 30 percent year on year.

Iron ore sales in December 2021 were recorded at 3.40 million mt, against 3.54 million mt in the corresponding month of the previous year.