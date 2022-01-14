﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India rescinds AD duty on color coated steel imports from China and EU

Friday, 14 January 2022 11:42:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has rescinded the antidumping (AD) duty on color coated or pre-painted flat products of alloy and non-alloy steel from China and the European Union (EU), a government official said on Friday, January 14, citing the official notification.

The latest official notification issued by the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the ministry of finance said that its notification issued on September 29, 2021, which had extended the AD duty on imports of these products from China and EU “stands rescinded”.

Though not officially stated, the AD duty on these products has been rescinded to facilitate increased import supplies and cool down prices in the local Indian market.


Tags: India  steelmaking  quotas & duties  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Jan

Indian government rejects DGTR recommendation on continuation of AD duty on CRC from four countries
06 Jan

Jindal Stainless Hisar’s long-term rating upgraded
30 Dec

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of blooms
28 Dec

Indian ministries start talks on lower steel and aluminum import duties in national budget
21 Dec

Tata Steel to build rail link between raw material belt in Odisha and consumption center