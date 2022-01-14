India rescinds AD duty on color coated steel imports from China and EU

Friday, 14 January 2022 11:42:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has rescinded the antidumping (AD) duty on color coated or pre-painted flat products of alloy and non-alloy steel from China and the European Union (EU), a government official said on Friday, January 14, citing the official notification.

The latest official notification issued by the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the ministry of finance said that its notification issued on September 29, 2021, which had extended the AD duty on imports of these products from China and EU “stands rescinded”.

Though not officially stated, the AD duty on these products has been rescinded to facilitate increased import supplies and cool down prices in the local Indian market.