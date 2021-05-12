﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India likely to cut import duty on steel further, zero rate also considered

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 11:20:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government is likely to cut import duties on steel further to rein in rising prices, government sources said on Wednesday, May 12.

The sources said that a decision has been taken to review the import duty structure for steel products and reduce import duty further or withdraw it completely for some select products to help user industries, particularly in small and medium-scale sectors which have been hard hit by spiralling steel prices over the past few months.

In the national budget presented before India’s parliament in February, the finance ministry had reduced the import duty on steel to a flat rate of 7.5 percent from the range of 10-12.5 percent and cut the duty on imported ferrous scrap to zero.

While the official announcement will be made by the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT), the sources said that the duty could be reduced to two percent from 7.5 percent, while the option of reducing it to zero is also on the cards.


Tags: India  quotas & duties  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  May

India’s coking coal imports up 10.37 percent in April
05  May

S&P: Diversion of oxygen by Indian steel mills for medical use to lower exports
03  May

India’s steel ministry asks mills to create 10,000 beds linked to oxygen plants to treat Covid-19 patients
29  Apr

Odisha government approves $249 million investments in steel-related projects
19  Apr

India’s steel output likely to be hit as more mills divert oxygen for medical use