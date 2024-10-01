India launches AD probe into ex-China imports of CR non-oriented electrical steel

India has launched an antidumping (AD) investigation into cold rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China, government sources said on Tuesday, citing official orders.

An investigation has been initiated following an application by POSCO Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd. and CSCI Steel Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. on behalf of the domestic industry, submitted to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The applicants have alleged that the commodity is being imported at dumped prices from China, causing ‘material injury’ to local producers. They have also expressed concerns that there is a continuing threat of material injury and have requested the imposition of an antidumping duty to mitigate further harm, the sources said.

Cold rolled non-oriented electrical steel, used extensively in products from power generators to home appliances, is under scrutiny. The government noted no significant differences in technical specifications or quality between the imported and domestically produced goods, indicating they are technically and commercially substitutable and hence eligible for investigation, the sources added.