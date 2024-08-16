India launches AD investigation on HRC from Vietnam

India’s Director General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation on alloy or non-alloy hot rolled flat products with widths up to 2,100 mm and up to 25 mm in thickness.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by the Indian Steel Association (ISA) on behalf of domestic producers JSW Steel Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, claiming that the products in question from Vietnam are being sold at dumped prices, causing material injury to the domestic industry. The complainants also alleged that there is a further threat of material injury to the domestic industry due to dumped imports and have requested imposition of antidumping duty on the product from the country in question.

The investigation will cover the period between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. In order to assess the injury, the DGTR will also examine the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

The products subject to the investigation fall under HS codes 7208, 7211, 7225 and 7226.