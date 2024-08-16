 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India launches AD investigation on HRC from Vietnam

Friday, 16 August 2024 15:56:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

India’s Director General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation on alloy or non-alloy hot rolled flat products with widths up to 2,100 mm and up to 25 mm in thickness.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by the Indian Steel Association (ISA) on behalf of domestic producers JSW Steel Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, claiming that the products in question from Vietnam are being sold at dumped prices, causing material injury to the domestic industry. The complainants also alleged that there is a further threat of material injury to the domestic industry due to dumped imports and have requested imposition of antidumping duty on the product from the country in question.

The investigation will cover the period between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. In order to assess the injury, the DGTR will also examine the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

The products subject to the investigation fall under HS codes 7208, 7211, 7225 and 7226.


Tags: Hrc Flats India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing continues mixed amid slow spot trading, recent scrap settles

16 Aug | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Bearish China spreads negative mood internationally

16 Aug | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices continue their downtrend

16 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 16, 2024 

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian auto parts company grows in Mexico with investment of $68 million

16 Aug | Steel News

HRC consumption in Mexico down 30 percent in June

16 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2024

15 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 15, 2024 

15 Aug | Longs and Billet

Sea freight rates stable in July for Brazilian steel imports

15 Aug | Steel News

Negative mood prevails in Vietnam’s HRC import market as import prices slump further

14 Aug | Flats and Slab