India’s DGTR recommends extension of AD duty on HR stainless imports from three countries

Friday, 02 October 2020 12:13:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the extension of antidumping duty on hot rolled flat products of stainless steel imported from China, Malaysia and South Korea for five more years to protect domestic manufacturers.

According to the final findings in the DGTR’s sunset review investigation, imports of hot rolled flat products of stainless steel 304 grade from these three countries are likely to enter the Indian market at dumped prices. There is a likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury if the existing antidumping duties are allowed to cease, and so the DGTR said it considers that continuation of the duty is required on the imports in question.

The duties recommended are $155/mt for Malaysia, $160/mt for China and $255/mt for South Korea.