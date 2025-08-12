 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India constructing eight coking coal washeries for steel sector

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 10:03:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government is setting up eight new coking coal washeries with a combined capacity of 21.5 million mt in the states of Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of the government’s efforts to boost domestic supply and cut imports for the steel sector, the ministry of coal informed the Indian parliament on Tuesday, August 12.

The projects are part of ‘Mission Coking Coal’ launched in August 2021 to raise domestic production and reduce import dependence.

India’s coking coal output increased from 44.79 million mt in 2020-21 to 66.47 million mt in 2024-25.

The ministry said that the eight coking coal washeries are currently in various stages of construction, tendering or contract award.

The ministry said that state-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL) has offered 11 defunct coking coal mines to the private sector to be revived under a revenue-sharing model and already commissioned the New Madhuband Coking Coal Washery of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) in 2023-24 with a capacity of 5 million mt per year, under such a model contract.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar market remains volatile amid diverse buying trends across regions

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Stable ex-India HRC offers meet weak overseas demand

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

India waives BIS licensing certification for 202 foreign steel producers exporting to the country

12 Aug | Steel News

Indian alloy steel wire rod producers seek AD duty on ex-China imports

12 Aug | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 33, 2025

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Indian CRC prices rise slightly as demand sentiment remains weak

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices edge higher amid guarded optimism

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian stainless steel producers seek antidumping levy on imports

11 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieves 19% rise in consolidated crude steel output in July 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices fall further, sellers pull out export volumes amid shortage and rising local fines prices

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials