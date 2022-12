Friday, 02 December 2022 11:23:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Australia will come into effect from December 29, an Indian government official said on Friday, December 2.

The Australian Parliament last week ratified the agreement signed between the two countries on April 2 this year.

The official said that the India-Australia FTA will enable a doubling of bilateral trade between the two countries to $45-50 billion over a period of five years.