Monday, 31 October 2022 10:34:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) will commence negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) in November, Indian government officials said on Monday, October 31.

They said that the terms of reference of the agreement are being finalized and formal negotiations between respective officials will commence in November.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

India in May this year had signed an FTA with the UAE.