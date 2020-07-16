IG Metall calls on German government to help steel sector

Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:13:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany's industrial union of metalworkers IG Metall has called on the country’s government to take concrete steps to help the steel sector which is struggling to cope with the economic impacts of the pandemic, according to a media report by Reuters.

Juergen Kerner, chief treasurer and executive board member of IG Metall, stated that the steel action plan should devise concrete support projects and be implemented as soon as possible, following the approval of Germany’s national steel strategy, which has stopped short of pledging substantial subsidies. He also added that the steel sector is coming up against massive liquidity problems due to the current crisis and needs government support. “Only then will we be able to produce ‘green steel’ in Germany,” Kerner said.