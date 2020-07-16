﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

IG Metall calls on German government to help steel sector

Thursday, 16 July 2020 14:13:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany's industrial union of metalworkers IG Metall has called on the country’s government to take concrete steps to help the steel sector which is struggling to cope with the economic impacts of the pandemic, according to a media report by Reuters.

Juergen Kerner, chief treasurer and executive board member of IG Metall, stated that the steel action plan should devise concrete support projects and be implemented as soon as possible, following the approval of Germany’s national steel strategy, which has stopped short of pledging substantial subsidies. He also added that the steel sector is coming up against massive liquidity problems due to the current crisis and needs government support. “Only then will we be able to produce ‘green steel’ in Germany,” Kerner said.


Tags: Germany  Europe  Coronavirus  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Turkey’s Kardemir reports net loss for H1
23  Jul

POSCO to shut down almost 50-year-old BF No. 1 at Pohang mill
23  Jul

Salzgitter announces pre-tax loss for H1, expects loss for 2020
22  Jul

SSAB posts net loss for H1, expects demand recovery in late Q3
20  Jul

Turkey’s Ekinciler resumes operations after $25 million modernization