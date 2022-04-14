﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ICRA: Indian domestic steel demand to grow 7-8% in FY 2022-23

Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian domestic steel demand is poised to grow by 7-8 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 and the industry outlook has remained positive, rating agency ICRA said in its latest industry report on Thursday, April 14.

Industry capacity utilisation levels will be around 80 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 after a gap of eight years and buoyed by prospects of large infrastructure spending plans, domestic steelmakers have announced a sizeable capacity expansion accumulating to about 34 million mt per year expected to go on stream by the fiscal year 2025-26, the ICRA report said.

Domestic steel demand registered a healthy sequential growth from December 2021 as construction activity gathered momentum which, coupled with the low base in the fiscal year 2020-21, helped close the fiscal year 2021-22 with a double-digit growth of 11 percent, a feat achieved last in 2010-11, the report said.

However, the main downside to the positive outlook emanates from the sharper-than-expected rise in the US Federal Reserve interest rates, the further escalation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine keeping raw material supplies under pressure, or a significant deterioration in the Chinese housing sector, all of which have the potential to materially impact global demand in the coming quarter, the report said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking 

Similar articles

14 Apr

India’s steel ministry seeks scrapping of import duty on ferronickel
13 Apr

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for June delivery
12 Apr

India’s Jindal Stainless sees 23% rise in sales volume in FY 2021-22
12 Apr

Nithia Capital acquires India’s Crest Steel and Power via bankruptcy resolution
11 Apr

India’s JSW Steel granted environmental approval for greenfield mill
11 Apr

India’s JSPL to construct coal gasification plant at Raigarh steel mill
11 Apr

Tata Steel Mining acquires Rohit Ferro via bankruptcy resolution process
11 Apr

India’s JSW Steel sees 17% rise in crude steel output in 2021-22
08 Apr

Finland’s Metso to supply equipment for pellet plant of India’s NMDC
08 Apr

Indian foundry industry seeks immediate temporary suspension of pig iron exports