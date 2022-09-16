Hyundai Steel becomes first to produce high-grade steel using EAF

Friday, 16 September 2022 10:45:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel has announced that it has become the world’s first steelmaker to succeed in trial production of high-grade 1.0 GPa steel plates using an electric furnace. It also produced auto parts using the sample plates.

Hyundai Steel used its special steel electric furnace refining technology to produce the high-grade steel plates. It could reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by producing the plates using an electric furnace instead of a blast furnace.

The trial production of this low-carbon steel sheet has been carried out thanks to the collaboration between Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. at a time when overseas automakers are intensively pursuing the application of low-carbon products. Besides, Hyundai Steel came one step closer to its carbon-neutral strategy.