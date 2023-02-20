Hungary’s Dunaferr restarts BF No. 2 with help of Liberty Steel

Monday, 20 February 2023 16:08:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a spokesperson from UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel, the company has proposed a series of steps to ensure the business continuity of Hungary-based steel producer Dunaferr, which is undergoing a liquidation process, and the safety of its employees, and to stabilize operations with a consultancy agreement.

As a result, Dunaferr has started to stabilize its operations and business situation. This includes restarting blast furnace No. 2, which was forced to shut down due to a lack of coke as the company could not pay its suppliers, running the coke ovens, and ensuring supply of raw materials with the help of the European plants of Liberty Steel.

The spokesperson stated that further measures will be needed to ensure the long-term sustainable future of the business.