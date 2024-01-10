Hungary’s Liberty Dunaújváros starts production at rolling mills and galvanizing line

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 11:48:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel’s Hungarian subsidiary Liberty Dunaújváros, formerly known as Dunaferr, have completed its first production campaign in January for specific customers at its hot and cold rolling mills and galvanizing line, according to a spokesperson from Liberty Dunaújváros. The company is reported to be on course for its next campaign later this month.

Before the production ramp-up in the second quarter, the rolling mills will first focus on meeting special customer needs, according to media reports. Liberty Steel concluded the acquisition of Dunaferr and its coke supplier ISD Kokszoló in October last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.