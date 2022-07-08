﻿
English
Hunan Valin Steel: supply and demand not to support sharp raw material price rise

Friday, 08 July 2022 10:21:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has stated at an online meeting with investors that the supply and demand situation will unlikely support a sharp rise in raw material prices in the future.

Currently, steel output has indicated declines, which will slacken the demand for raw materials. As of May 1, China has implemented zero import duty on coal imports, which will exert a negative impact on coal prices. At the same time, supplies of iron ore from Brazil and Australia have increased, which will weaken the support for iron ore prices, the company stated.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

