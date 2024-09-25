Hunan Valin Steel speeds up construction of second phase of silicon steel project

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that its subsidiary Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Lianyuan Steel has reached a long-term strategic partnership with its major downstream customers and has become the largest supplier of silicon steel base materials in China.

In the January-June period this year, Valin Lianyuan Steel produced 340,000 mt of silicon steel base materials, creating a new record in its history. Currently, the company is speeding up the construction of its second phase silicon steel project, which will produce high-end grain-oriented silicon steel, and will be put into operation in the first quarter of next year. By that time, the company will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 mt of grain-oriented silicon steel.