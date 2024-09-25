 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hunan...

Hunan Valin Steel speeds up construction of second phase of silicon steel project

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 09:27:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that its subsidiary Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Lianyuan Steel has reached a long-term strategic partnership with its major downstream customers and has become the largest supplier of silicon steel base materials in China.

In the January-June period this year, Valin Lianyuan Steel produced 340,000 mt of silicon steel base materials, creating a new record in its history. Currently, the company is speeding up the construction of its second phase silicon steel project, which will produce high-end grain-oriented silicon steel, and will be put into operation in the first quarter of next year. By that time, the company will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 mt of grain-oriented silicon steel.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC offer prices see slight rises

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 25, 2024

25 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices increase just slightly, more rises expected

25 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metso Outotec to supply iron ore pelletizing plant to China’s Ruifeng

25 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 8.1% in mid-Sept

25 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China billet price drops again due to futures, iron ore slump, poor demand support

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices up $16/mt in two weeks, but negative start to new week

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 39, 2024

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during Sept 9-15

23 Sep | Steel News