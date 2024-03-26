﻿
HRC consumption in Mexico up 30.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 22:54:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of hot rolled coils (HRC) in Mexico increased 30.6 percent, year-over-year, in January totaling 469,000 mt, the eighth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

HRC production in Mexico overtook rebar production as the most produced finished steel product in the country in January, totaling 380,000 mt, 35.2 percent more, year-over-year.

As for trade flow in January, HRC imports increased 18.7 percent to 106,000 mt and exports increased 40 percent to 17,000 mt.


