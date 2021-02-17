Hoa Phat Steel Sheet exports 12,000 mt of galvanized steel to US in early 2021, 10,000 mt to Europe

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 16:32:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its subsidiary Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company exported about 10,000 mt of galvanized steel sheet to Europe in January this year. In February, the company exported more than 12,000 mt of cold galvanized steel products to the US.

Hoa Phat Steel Sheet is the only Vietnamese galvanized steel producer that can actively source hot rolled coil produced at Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Complex. The company said that this is a great advantage, helping Hoa Phat promote market domination with competitive prices, to control quality from input to output, and to increase the proportion of exports.

The company’s export activities started increasing in August 2020. Since then, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet has continuously received many orders from trading partners to export galvanized steel sheets to many major markets around the world. From 2021, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet aims to produce 300,000-400,000 mt annually, of which the export ratio will be maintained at 30-40 percent.