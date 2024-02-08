﻿
Hilco Global to sell EAF and continuous billet caster

Thursday, 08 February 2024 15:38:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Hilco Global’s Amsterdam-based subsidiary Hilco Industrial Acquisition has announced that it will sell a 30-ton electric arc furnace and a continuous billet caster via an auction in Brazil.

The equipment was purchased in 2004 by Brazil-based Siderurgica Sao Joaquim, but was never used. The owners of Siderurgica Sao Joaquim lately decided to purchase billets and not to get involved in steelmaking.

According to the statement, the eventual buyer will need to invest in completing the installation of the equipment.


