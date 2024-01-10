﻿
Brazil's Sinobras starts production at its new long product rolling mill

Wednesday, 10 January 2024
       

Brazil-based Aço Cearense Group’s subsidiary Siderúrgica Norte Brasil (Sinobras) has officially produced the first steel coil at the bar spooler of its rolling mill No. 2, using Danieli technology, in Marabá in the state of Pará in Brazil.

The mill allows Sinobras to produce plain rounds from 5.5 mm to 16 mm in diameter and rebar from 6.3 mm to 16 mm in diameter, at a maximum finishing speed of 110 m/s.

With the new mill in operation, Sinobras has increased its annual wire rod and spooled rebar in coil production capacity by 500,000 mt.

Sinobras is the first steelmaker in Brazil to produce added-value, twist-free spooled bars in coils, by using Danieli spooler technology. Spooled bars do not require unwinding and rewinding before use in downstream lines.


