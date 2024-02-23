High-end quality steel project of Great Donghai Corporation to be built in Fuzhou

Friday, 23 February 2024 12:04:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On February 20, the signing ceremony of the high-end quality steel project of Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Great Donghai Corporation was held in Fuzhou city, Fujian Province, with the project due to be built in the Changle district of Fuzhou city. The project will cover a total area of 1,350 acres and will produce steel plate for automobiles and home appliances and tinplate.

The project will have annual output capacities of 1.4333 million mt of continuous casting billet and 2.0 million mt of 3,800 mm medium plate.