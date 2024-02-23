﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

High-end quality steel project of Great Donghai Corporation to be built in Fuzhou

Friday, 23 February 2024 12:04:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On February 20, the signing ceremony of the high-end quality steel project of Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Great Donghai Corporation was held in Fuzhou city, Fujian Province, with the project due to be built in the Changle district of Fuzhou city. The project will cover a total area of 1,350 acres and will produce steel plate for automobiles and home appliances and tinplate.

The project will have annual output capacities of 1.4333 million mt of continuous casting billet and 2.0 million mt of 3,800 mm medium plate.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China soften amid slow demand, but outlook not so bad

23 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Asian rebar prices unchanged so far after holiday, outlook cautious

23 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or soften

22 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China billet most competitive in SE Asian billet market amid lower futures prices

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

China’s Guigang Iron and Steel Group implements maintenance on two BFs

22 Feb | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

21 Feb | Tube and Pipe

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.64 percent in early February

21 Feb | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for late February

21 Feb | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China went up slightly during Feb 12-18

21 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

20 Feb | Flats and Slab