HES International to build cold pelletizing plant in Rotterdam

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 11:47:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Netherlands-based bulk handling company HES International B.V. has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK-based technology company Binding Solutions Limited (BSL) to assess the potential for construction of a state-of-the-art iron ore cold pelletizing plant at HES Bulk Terminal Rotterdam (HBTR) in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. HES will use the process for producing cold agglomerated pellets (CAP) that can enable green steel production at scale developed by BSL.

The plant will produce an annual 400,000 mt of high value iron ore cold agglomerated pellets. BSL’s technology reduces energy requirements by up to 80 percent and cuts up to 70 percent of carbon emissions compared to traditional high-temperature processes, supporting industries in greener production transition.

The plant’s capacity is expected to increase to an annual 1-3 million mt with future expansions.


