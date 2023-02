Tuesday, 07 February 2023 14:46:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of China’s Hebei Province has issued an action plan that will further promote the overall performance of steel enterprises to achieve an A-level in the field of environmental protection. In particular, 44 steel enterprises in Hebei Province are expected achieve the A-level of performance by the year 2024.

There are 516 steelmakers in Hebei Province, while 25 steelmakers are expected to achieve the A-level of environmental performance by the end of 2023.