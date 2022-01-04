Heavy truck sales in China down 14.1% in 2021 due to bad H2

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:36:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 53,000 units, down 52 percent year on year, while up four percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Total heavy truck sales in 2021 are expected to amount to 1.391 million units, down 14.1 percent year on year, 2.7 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first 11 months of the year. The sales volume in 2021 is the second-highest level in history, only below the volume in 2020. However, heavy truck sales in China deteriorated in the second half of 2021, with sales in the first half of 2021 accounting for 75 percent of total sales in the given year.