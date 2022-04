Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:27:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese iron ore trading company HBIS Resources Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has announced that its net profit in the first quarter this year amounted to RMB 287 million ($43.75 million), down 35.7 percent year on year.

The company expects that its iron ore sales will exceed 10 million mt in the current year.