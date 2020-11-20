HBIS puts Laoting’s BF No. 2 into operation amid relocation from Tangshan

Friday, 20 November 2020 16:50:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

HBIS Company Limited, the listed subsidiary of major Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has announced that the 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 2 of Hegang Laoting Iron and Steel Co., Ltd was put into operation on November 17. In early September, 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 1 of Laoting Iron and Steel was put into operation and is now in its pilot production stage. The 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 3 will be put into operation by the end of December this year. The three 2,922 cubic meter blast furnaces at the Laoting steel base have an overall annual production capacity of 7.32 million mt.

Hegang Laoting is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBIS, purchased in April this year, whose pig iron, crude steel and finished steel capacities are planned to be 7.32 million mt, 7.47 million mt and 7.1 million mt per year. They were newly built under the planned relocation of capacities from Tangshan.