﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

HBIS puts Laoting’s BF No. 2 into operation amid relocation from Tangshan

Friday, 20 November 2020 16:50:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

HBIS Company Limited, the listed subsidiary of major Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has announced that the 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 2 of Hegang Laoting Iron and Steel Co., Ltd was put into operation on November 17. In early September, 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 1 of Laoting Iron and Steel was put into operation and is now in its pilot production stage. The 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 3 will be put into operation by the end of December this year. The three 2,922 cubic meter blast furnaces at the Laoting steel base have an overall annual production capacity of 7.32 million mt.

Hegang Laoting is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBIS, purchased in April this year, whose pig iron, crude steel and finished steel capacities are planned to be 7.32 million mt, 7.47 million mt and 7.1 million mt per year. They were newly built under the planned relocation of capacities from Tangshan.


Tags: steelmaking  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Nov

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.48% in early Nov, stocks up
11  Nov

Valin Lianyuan Steel to implement maintenance at one BF in Dec
02  Nov

Valin Steel’s net profit up 39.08 percent in Jan-Sept
30  Oct

Baosteel’s net profit down 12.86% in Jan-Sept, crude steel output down 3.85%
26  Oct

China’s bar and wire rod exports up slightly in Sept from Aug