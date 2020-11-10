HBIS Laoting commissions hot strip mill supplied by SMS group

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 17:35:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Chinese steel producer HBIS Laoting Steel Co. Ltd has commissioned a new high-performance hot strip mill supplied by SMS Group. With this facility, HBIS Group has set up a new, ultra-modern production facility for flat products at the Laoting plant.

The hot strip mill has an annual capacity of 4.1 million mt and produces hot coils with widths of up to 1,900 mm. Final thicknesses range between 1.2 mm and 25.4 mm. The product mix includes low-alloy carbon steels, high-strength automotive grades, weather-resistant structural and container steels, pipe grades, boiler and pressure vessel steels and steels for use in ship and bridge construction. The new mill’s equipment provide HBIS Laoting with maximum flexibility in planning and production.