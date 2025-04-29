HBIS Company sees net profit of RMB 232 million in Q1

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Ltd has issued its financial report for the first three months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 32.541 billion ($4.5 billion) in the given period, up 9.38 percent year on year, while its net profit totaled RMB 232 million ($32.2 million), up 46.01 percent year on year.

HBIS Company stated that it plans to produce 33.39 million mt of pig iron, 31.89 million mt of crude steel and 28.96 million mt of finished steel in 2025.

In 2024, HBIS Company produced 29.62 million mt of pig iron, 27.93 million mt of crude steel and 26.42 million mt of finished steel.

$1 = RMB 7.2043