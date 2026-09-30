HBIS' Chengde subsidiary to invest RMB 1.302 billion in energy saving and carbon reduction

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Limited has announced that it has approved implementation by its Chengde subsidiary of an energy-saving and carbon-reduction optimization project for upgrading inefficient energy system equipment, with an overall investment of RMB 1.302 billion ($0.19 billion).

The project consists of three main components. The first is the energy-saving and carbon-reduction equipment upgrade and optimization project for low-efficiency energy systems. The second is the upgrade and renovation project to convert Blower No. 8 from steam drive to electric drive. The third is the energy-saving and carbon-reduction optimization project for the upgrade of power supply and distribution system equipment. Once implemented, the project will significantly improve the energy efficiency of the Chengde Branch.