H2 Green Steel to supply carbon-reduced steel to BMW Group

Monday, 22 August 2022 12:33:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has signed an agreement with Germany-based automobile manufacturer BMW Group on the delivery of carbon-reduced steel.

The companies have also agreed on technical cooperation which will include several measures that contribute to meeting its carbon reduction targets.

H2 Green Steel’s work to reduce emissions will impact BMW Group’s material supply chain and its upstream Scope 3 (raw material, transport related) emissions.

According to H2 Green Steel, green steel is produced using electricity from renewable energy sources. The total carbon emissions from this production process are less than 90 percent compared to the emissions from conventional steel production with a blast furnace.