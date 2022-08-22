﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

H2 Green Steel to supply carbon-reduced steel to BMW Group

Monday, 22 August 2022 12:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has signed an agreement with Germany-based automobile manufacturer BMW Group on the delivery of carbon-reduced steel.

The companies have also agreed on technical cooperation which will include several measures that contribute to meeting its carbon reduction targets. 

H2 Green Steel’s work to reduce emissions will impact BMW Group’s material supply chain and its upstream Scope 3 (raw material, transport related) emissions.

According to H2 Green Steel, green steel is produced using electricity from renewable energy sources. The total carbon emissions from this production process are less than 90 percent compared to the emissions from conventional steel production with a blast furnace.


Tags: Sweden Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EU stainless crude steel output down five percent in H1

09 Sep | Steel News

New projects to boost EU steel tube output in 2015

05 Nov | Steel News

European stainless crude steel output up one percent in March

18 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER forecasts 1.5 percent rise in EU construction output in 2014

21 Apr | Steel News

European stainless crude steel output down 3% in Jan

18 Apr | Steel News

European stainless crude steel up ten percent in Q1

07 Mar | Steel News

European stainless crude steel output down six percent in Jan-Sept

12 Dec | Steel News

Damsthal: No substantial improvement in stainless steel market before early 2014

22 Oct | Steel News

Damstahl: European stainless steel output down slightly in Jan-Feb

09 May | Steel News

Dannemora to supply iron ore for ArcelorMittal’s Bremen plant

26 Sep | Steel News