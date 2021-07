Wednesday, 14 July 2021 19:09:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Grupo Simec said net profit in Q2 this year grew 327 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 2.33 billion ($117.2 million), according to its quarterly results release.

The company said EBITDA in Q2 reached MXN 4.17 billion ($209.5 million), 215 percent up, year-over-year. Net revenues of MXN 15.2 billion ($766.8 million), 101 percent up, year-over-year.

Steel sales volumes in Q2 this year rose 27 percent, year-over-year, to 687,000 mt.

USD = MXN 19.91 (July 14)