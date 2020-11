Thursday, 05 November 2020 20:46:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Grupo Simec said net profit in Q3 this year rose 23 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 1 billion ($48.1 million). Net revenues in Q3 rose 16 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 9.64 billion ($463.8 million).

EBITDA in Q3 was MXN 1.89 billion ($90.4 million), 62 percent up, year-over-year. Steel sales volumes in Q3 totaled 676,000 mt, 13 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = MXN 20.78 (November 5)