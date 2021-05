Monday, 24 May 2021 19:37:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Grupo Simec said it has delayed the filing of an US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) document due to Covid-19.

Grupo Simec said it was notified by SEC that it failed to file the Form 20-F, and as such, it is not compliant with New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) standards.

The Form 20-F is an annual report filing required for non-US and non-Canadian companies that trade securities in the US. Simec was given six months to submit the delayed document filing.