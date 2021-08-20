﻿
English
Grupo Cedro investing $185 million in Brazilian iron ore projects

Friday, 20 August 2021 00:34:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Grupo Cedro plans to invest BRL 1 billion ($185 million) in Minas Gerais state in the next three years, according to a media report by Diario do Comercio.

The investment covers five new iron ore projects that will allow it to expand iron ore capacity from 4 million mt/year to 15 million mt/year by 2026. The media report said licensing for these undisclosed projects are already in place. Grupo Cedro expects to get licensing for one of these projects “in the next few months.”

Grupo Cedro owns Cedro Mineração. The company operates its Gama iron ore mine in the city of Nova Lima, Minas Gerais state.


Tags: raw mat  investments  iron ore  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


