Growing protectionism complicates trade outlook for Arab steel producers

During a panel discussion titled "Global Steel Trade Disruptions: Challenges for Arab Producers in Domestic & Export Markets" at the 19th Arab Steel Summit, held in Cairo, Egypt, on November 3-4, industry representatives and trade experts highlighted the growing challenges facing the global steel industry amid increasing protectionism, unfair trade practices and changing international regulations. Moderating the panel, Dr. Mona El-Garf, professor of economics at Cairo University, addressed concerns over excess production capacity, dumping and subsidies, particularly in relation to China, emphasizing the importance of trade defense measures in protecting domestic producers.

Lina Abourous, senior managing director and head of Critical Issues Practice at Forward Global, emphasized the importance of proactive engagement with European policymakers. She noted that steel producers frequently find themselves adapting to new regulations rather than participating in the discussions shaping them. Abourous urged Arab steel producers to strengthen cooperation, work with local partners in Europe and engage directly with EU institutions in Brussels to communicate their concerns and economic contributions. She also stressed that the next five to ten years would be particularly important for the industry and called for early preparations.

Meanwhile, Sven de Knop, partner at Sidley Law Firm, highlighted the EU's increasingly aggressive approach to trade defense. According to figures presented by de Knop, the EU launched 32 new trade defense investigations annually in both 2024 and 2025, compared to an annual average of approximately 12 between 2016 and 2023. Meanwhile, 26 new trade defense measures were introduced in 2025, almost three times the annual average recorded during 2016-2024.

De Knop also discussed the EU's stricter approach to antidumping and countervailing duties, including the use of alternative cost benchmarks in cases involving significant market distortions and investigations into subsidies originating outside exporting countries. Looking ahead, he highlighted tighter steel import restrictions, the potential extension of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to downstream products and upcoming regulations related to forced labour and industrial sustainability as developments likely to further affect steel exporters.

For her part, Afaf Ezz, general manager for Strategy & Business Development at Ezz Steel, warned that increasing trade restrictions in major markets, including the US and the EU, are redirecting steel exports toward less protected destinations, putting additional pressure on domestic producers. According to figures presented by Ms. Ezz, Egypt's steel billet imports surged by 1,213 percent between 2021 and 2024, while hot rolled coil imports increased by 116 percent over the same period. Meanwhile, Egypt's steel exports declined by 25 percent in 2025, resulting in an estimated $600 million loss.

The Ezz official also drew attention to the increase in the EU's semi-finished steel imports, which rose from 6.62 million mt in 2024 to 8.91 million mt in 2025. She raised concerns that semi-finished products could be used to circumvent trade restrictions imposed on finished steel. Turning to Egypt's domestic market, she noted that the country's combined annual consumption of rebar and flat steel declined from 9.6 million mt in 2015 to 8.6 million mt in 2025, stressing the need to strengthen local demand.

Regarding trade relations with Europe, Ms. Ezz stated that Egyptian hot rolled coil exports to the EU are expected to face a quota of approximately 400,000 mt under the new EU steel trade regime, around half of previous export volumes. She also highlighted Egypt's €7.7 billion trade deficit with Europe in 2025, calling for more balanced trade relations and stronger regional cooperation to protect domestic steel producers.

Yomna El-Shabrawy, head of the Trade Remedies Sector at Egypt's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, addressed the procedures involved in trade remedy investigations, including the assessment of complaints submitted by domestic industries and the evaluation of relevant information when considering protective measures. She also discussed the role of government authorities in administering these investigations.

Overall, the panel highlighted the importance of effective trade defense measures, stronger regional coordination and greater engagement with international policymakers to protect the competitiveness of Arab steel producers amid increasingly restrictive global trade conditions.