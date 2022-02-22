Gross profit of steel industry in Jiangsu surges by 60% in 2021

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:53:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, the gross profit of the steel industry in China’s Jiangsu Province exceeded RMB 60 billion ($9.5 billion), rising by 60 percent year on year, as announced by the Jiangsu Iron and Steel Association.

In the given year, Jiangsu Province strictly implemented the central government requirements to keep crude steel output from increasing compared to the previous year. Accordingly, the crude steel output in 2021 in Jiangsu Province declined by 1.5 percent year on year, which was the first year-on-year decline in the past 20 years.

Chen Hongbing, the vice president and secretary general of the Jiangsu Iron and Steel Association, stated that the control measures were used to reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, the demand for steel mostly came from the real estate industry. Since April 2021, the growth in the real estate industry has slowed down, while the demand for housing is not expected to indicate big increases in the coming five years, which will limit rises in crude steel output.