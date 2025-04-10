 |  Login 
Greensteel Australia invests $1.6 billion in new steel mill

Thursday, 10 April 2025 17:14:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based steel producer Greensteel Australia has announced a $1.6 billion investment to install a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant, two electric arc furnaces, a structural steel rolling mill and a second rebar rolling mill at its new mill. The equipment will be provided by Italian plantmaker Danieli. Greensteel had commissioned Danieli in October last year to supply a single rebar rolling mill. Delivery of the two arc furnaces and the DRI plant is expected by late 2026 or early 2027.

The new plant, the site of which has not been determined yet but is likely to be Whyalla, adjacent to the existing steel works, will advance Greensteel’s plans to establish Australia’s first ultra-low-carbon steelmaking operation and bolster the country’s own steelmaking capability.

Among the facility’s capabilities are ultra-long section production required for high-speed rails currently not manufactured in Australia and hydrogen-based DRI operations.

Mena Ibrahim, Greensteel president and executive director, stated at the contract-signing event that the new plant will create over 1,500 permanent jobs and 2,500 jobs during construction.


