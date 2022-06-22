﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Goa government to start new auction of iron ore mining leases in 2-3 months

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 14:51:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the western Indian state of Goa will commence a new auction of iron ore mines within the next two to three months, state chief minister Pramod Sawant said in a statement on Wednesday, June 22.

It may be noted that iron ore mining in Goa was banned in 2018 when India’s Supreme Court in a verdict declared that allocation of 88 mining leases was illegal as the allocation was not through the auction route as mandated by mining laws.

“The State Bank of India has been appointed as consultants to oversee the entire auction process and we will start the process in two to three months,” Sawant said.

Earlier, the Mineral Exploration Corporation of Goa Limited had been mandated by the government to explore options for the auctioning of 90 iron ore mining leases.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 22, 2022

22 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 2.03 percent

22 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 21, 2022

21 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Alien Metals to produce high grade iron ore from Hancock project, completes Vivash Gorge project acquisition

21 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high grade iron ore prices drop again while premium rises

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production down 5.2 percent in April

20 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 20, 2022

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian miners seek immediate withdrawal of Karnataka restriction of iron ore movement

20 Jun | Steel News

Fitch Ratings increases iron ore price assumption for 2022 again

20 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines while premium increases

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials