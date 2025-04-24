 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global DRI output up...

Global DRI output up 9.9 percent in March

Thursday, 24 April 2025 12:22:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 10.58 million metric tons in March this year, increasing by 19.7 percent month on month and increasing by 9.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 28.85 million metric tons in the January-March period of this year, up by 2.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in March this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.88 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in February, with outputs of 2.29 million mt, 740,000 mt and 620,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - March 2025

Shares in global DRI production - March 2025

Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Italian scrap prices stable, but sharp declines foreseen

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap prices fall further

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

German crude steel output down 12.5 percent in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 24, 2025 

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 1.5% in mid-April, stocks also up

24 Apr | Steel News

Turkey's import scrap market reaches another bottom

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 23, 2025

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

World crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March

23 Apr | Steel News

Discounted deals drive activity in Pakistan’s import scrap market

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 17, 2025

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials