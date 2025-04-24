Global DRI output up 9.9 percent in March

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 10.58 million metric tons in March this year, increasing by 19.7 percent month on month and increasing by 9.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 28.85 million metric tons in the January-March period of this year, up by 2.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in March this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.88 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in February, with outputs of 2.29 million mt, 740,000 mt and 620,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - March 2025