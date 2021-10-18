﻿
Global stainless steel output up 24.9 percent in H1

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:32:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the second quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output remained stable quarter on quarter at 14.5 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 24.9 percent year on year, amounting to 29.0 million mt. 

According to the ISSF data, in the first half of this year stainless crude steel production increased by 20.8 percent in China, by 25.6 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 18.7 percent in the US, and by 20.3 percent in Europe, all compared with the first half of 2020.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

Q-o-q change

 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2021-Q2

2021-Q1

(%)

2021-H1

2020-H1

Europe

1,919

1,909

0.5

3,827

3,182

20.3

US

654

624

4.8

1,277

1,077

18.7

China

8,045

8,198

-1.8

16,243

13,444

20.8

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,845

1,880

-1.8

3,725

2,966

25.6

Others

2,052

1,901

7.9

3,953

2,573

53.7

TOTAL

14,514

14,512

-

29,026

23,241

24.9

