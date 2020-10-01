﻿
English
Global stainless steel output down 9.4 percent in H1

Thursday, 01 October 2020 16:57:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the second quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 2.2 percent quarter on quarter to 11.97 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 9.4 percent year on year, amounting to 23.7 million mt. 

According to the ISSF data, in the first half of this year stainless crude steel production decreased by 2.7 percent in China, by 23.9 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 20.3 percent in the US and moved down by 16.3 percent in Europe, all compared with the first half of 2019.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

Q-o-q change

 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2020-Q2

2020-Q1

(%)

2020-H1

2019-H1

Europe

1,341

1,790

-25.0

3,131

3,742

-16.3

US

450

627

-28.2

1,077

1,350

-20.3

China

7,881

6,080

29.6

13,961

14,354

-2.7

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,080

1,886

-42.7

2,966

3,899

-23.9

Others

1,215

1,323

-8.2

2,538

2,770

-8.4

TOTAL

11,968

11,705

2.2

23,673

26,115

-9.4

