Global stainless crude steel output increases by 10.6 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 13:46:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the fourth quarter last year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter to 13.71 million mt, while decreasing by 2.9 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in 2021 world stainless crude steel output rose by 10.6 percent year on year, amounting to 56.28 million mt.

According to the ISSF data, in 2021 stainless crude steel production increased by 1.6 percent in China, while increasing by 21.2 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, and moved up by 10.4 percent in the US and by 13.6 percent in Europe, all compared to 2020.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

 Quarter

 

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

y-o-y
(%)

Europe

1,909

1,919

1,586

1,767

7,181

13.6

USA

624

654

552

538

2,368

10.4

China

8,198

8,044

7,184

7,206

30,632

1.6

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,880

1,845

2,044

2,023

7,792

21.2

Others

1,901

2,052

2,184

2,179

8,316

42.0

TOTAL

14,512

14,513

13,550

13,713

56,289

10.6

