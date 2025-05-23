 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global...

Global DRI output up 7.3 percent in April

Friday, 23 May 2025 15:21:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 12.13 million metric tons in April this year, increasing by 14.3 percent month on month and increasing by 7.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 41.01 million metric tons in the January-April period of this year, up by four percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in April this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.94 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in April, with outputs of 4.07 million mt, 685,000 mt and 635,000 mt, respectively.


Tags: Raw Mat World Production 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Turkish market stabilizes, Asia gains momentum 

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills raise their local scrap purchase prices

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 23, 2025

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI sales limited to small-volume deals in Turkey and Far East

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI price drops in new deal to US, further cuts doubtful

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

June US scrap pricing seen mixed this week as finished steel prices follow diverse trends, rebar and scrap inventory ...

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s Tokyo Bay scrap prices range-bound

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices soften as buyers move to sidelines, local plants pause fines purchases

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China stable, second round of price cuts still awaited

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO bids for Japanese scrap, cuts prices this time

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials