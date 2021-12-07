GFG to restart Liberty Steel USA’s Georgetown plant

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 11:23:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel, a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, has announced that GFG will restart Liberty Steel USA’s Georgetown plant, following a period of maintenance during the pandemic, within the scope of the company’s restructuring plans.

Liberty Steel Georgetown will resume production in mid-January, as higher construction and infrastructure spending strengthens demand and the provision of Section 232 tariffs and quotas on steel reduces imports. Liberty Georgetown will integrate operations with Liberty’s Peoria, Illinois plant to fulfil a strong order book. Billet will be manufactured in Peoria, taking advantage of the plant’s additional melt capacity, then delivered to Georgetown for conversion into 10,000 mt per month of finished rod.

In addition, Belgium-based Liberty Liège will restart operations, following the Liège Commercial Court’s validation of its transformation plan.

Meanwhile, in Luxembourg, the management team at Liberty Dudelange has agreed with both its unions and the government to undertake a technical restructuring to temporarily protect its employees while new sources of financing are put in place.