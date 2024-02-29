Germany’s Klöckner to supply green stainless steel for food industry

Thursday, 29 February 2024 11:54:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steel producer Klöckner & Co has announced that it will supply carbon-reduced stainless steel via its subsidiary Becker Stainless to the technology group GEA for the latter to use it as part of a pilot project focusing on more sustainable food technology production.

Klöckner’s stainless steel under the brand Nexigen® has a carbon footprint that is about 90 percent lower than the stainless steel produced via conventional methods. GEA, which aims to become carbon neutral by 2040 by using green stainless steel, expects the collaboration with Klöckner to expand in the future.